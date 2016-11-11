panmacmillanbooks - 19 hours ago
As 2016 is coming to a close, we picked some of our favourite children’s books of the year! From picture books to novels, classic tales to modern mysteries, there’s no denying it was a great year for books...
panmacmillanbooks - 7 days ago
Wishing you a very #MerryChristmas from everyone here at Pan Macmillan – we hope you all have a lovely day!
panmacmillanbooks - 7 days ago
It's just not Christmas Eve without A Christmas Carol! Before you settle down to watch a film adaptation of the Dickens classic (A Muppet Christmas Carol is the best, right?) start reading the original story here...
panmacmillanbooks - 9 days ago
Still looking for those perfect last minute Christmas presents? We can help! Watch the #BookBreak Gift Guide for some bookish inspiration...
panmacmillanbooks - 10 days ago
Everyone needs a #Gruffalo on their #Christmas tree! Cut out and colour your own decoration with this fun template...