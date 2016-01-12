On tour: Kayla Itsines

To celebrate the release of Kayla Itsines' new book The Bikini Body 28-Day Healthy Eating & Lifestyle Guide, Kayla will be touring the UK and Ireland.
 

Find out if she's coming to a town near you

'Phenomenal' - Jeffery Deaver

Haunting, intoxicating and heart-poundingly suspenseful, Little Deaths is a gripping novel about love, morality and obsession, exploring the capacity for good and evil within us all.

Find out more

Nice ass, now get off it

For anyone who feels hopelessly overwhelmed by the prospect of a spring clean, Rachel Hoffman’s realistic, no-nonsense guide to sorting out your mess is just what you need to get the motivation to get up and start cleaning.

More books to help with your New Year’s resolutions

Stay lean this winter

In Lean in 15 – The Sustain Plan, Joe Wicks reveals how to sustain incredible results while still seeing progress week on week. With a hundred quick-to-prepare meals and four workouts, the plan is perfect for busy people who don't have time to spend hours in the kitchen or gym.

Order your copy today

Welcome to Pan Macmillan Publishing

Featured Books

Children's Books

Blog >
01 / 12 / 16By Pan Macmillan

New crime and thriller books to read in 2017

Here are a few crime books we're looking forward to reading in 2017.

Read >
19 / 12 / 16By Pan Macmillan

Books to help with your New Year’s resolutions

Whatever you’re planning to do better in 2017, we’ve got some books to give you a helping hand and ensure that those good intentions haven’t faded by February. 

Read >
News >
13 / 10 / 16By Pan Macmillan

Pan Macmillan to publish Sir Elton John's autobiography

We are delighted to announce that we will be publishing Sir Elton John's autobiography. The book, which will be the first and only official autobiography of this flamboyant, multiple Grammy-winning international superstar, is being written by Elton with writer and music critic Alexis Pet...

Read >
05 / 01 / 17By Pan Macmillan

David Olusoga longlisted for the inaugural Jhalak Prize

David Olusoga's book Black and British: A Forgotten History has been longlisted the Jhalak Prize for Book of the Year by a Writer of Colour. 

Read >
Events >
Kayla Itsines at WHSmith Westfield Shopping Centre, London

Kayla Itsines at WHSmith Westfield Shopping Centre, London

  • Westfield London
    Westfield London
    Westfield London Ariel Way Shepherd Bush London, W12 7GF UNITED KINGDOM
  • 13 January 2017 18:00
13 January 2017 06:00Z 13 January 2017 07:00Z

Come and meet Kayla Itsines in London! Purchase price includes one of a limited number of places for Kayla Itsines book signing plus a signed copy of The Bikini Body 28-Day Healthy Eating &...

View >
Add event to your calendar: iCal GCal
Mandasue Heller at WHSmith Chester

Mandasue Heller at WHSmith Chester

  • WHSmith CHESTER
    WHSmith CHESTER
    5/7 FOREGATE STREET CHESTER , CH1 1HH UNITED KINGDOM
  • 14 January 2017 01:30
14 January 2017 01:30Z 14 January 2017 12:30Z

Come and meet bestselling author MANDASUE HELLER who will be signing copies of her books including her brand new thriller  RUN.

View >
Add event to your calendar: iCal GCal